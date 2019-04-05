TOLEDO, Ohio — Sunday kicks off "National Drinking Water Week" and Toledoans are encouraged to participate.

Throughout the week, residents are urged to learn more about their drinking water and all the ways they can help protect Lake Erie.

Toledoans can gain insight on their drinking water and the city's standards by reading the annual Toledo Water Quality Report.

“We are investing $500 million to modernize our water treatment plant with state-of-the-art technology,” said Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz. “We are concurrently helping to protect Lake Erie through innovations at our wastewater treatment facility, effective operation of our collection systems, and proactive environmental services.”

Mayor Kapszukiewicz has asked all Toledoans to become more involved with water and source water protections by considering the following:

Pledge to reduce your impact on the watershed by clicking here.

Help Partners for Clean Streams clean-up Cullen Park at 4526 North Summit St. from 2-4 p.m. on Friday, May 10.

Attend the free spring water clinic from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 11 at the Secor Road Home Depot to talk with utility professionals, learn more about our drinking water and find out how to help protect Lake Erie.

Learn more about rain gardens and how they remove up to 90 percent of nutrients and chemicals and up to 80 percent of sediments from rainwater runoff from the Toledo-Lucas County Rain Garden Initiative.

Keep fats, oils, and grease out of sewer pipes to protect homes, businesses and the environment. More information at: .

The Toledo-Lucas County Sustainability Commission recommends:

Participating in local waterway cleanup projects.

Disposing of liquids such as paint and motor oil properly rather than dumping down storm drains.

Conserving water.

Installing green infrastructure features such as a rain garden, green roof or porous pavement on your property.

Toledo has also been selected as a Blue Accounting Source Water Initiative Showcase Community. This means the city will be able to help deliver a big picture view of the progress made towards reaching these five goals for source water protection:

Nutrient impacts

Management strategies and planning

Spill prevention and response

Contaminants of emerging concern

Binational consistency

"National Drinking Water Week" will be observed in the Glass City from May 5 through May 11.