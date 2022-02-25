Toledo celebrates International Year of Glass

The United Nations announced that 2022 is dedicated to the heritage and importance of the item that gave the Glass City its nickname.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The United Nations announced that 2022 is the international year of glass and Toledo is expected to be recognized globally.

"Glass, in a lot of ways, gave Toledo its start," Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz said.

City officials and people with world-renowned Toledo-based glassmaker Libbey came together Friday morning to the company's factory on Ash Street to announce the year of celebrations.

"We're going to look for ways throughout the year to participate in international events whether that's through the arts or through other types of festivals and events to celebrate Toledo's heritage and celebrate our role in the glass industry," said CEO of Libbey, Mike Bauer.

Kapszukiewicz says some of those festivities could be held in Toledo.

"We came here initially for the sand and for the natural gas and the transportation channels," Bauer said. "But most importantly, we stayed here and become an important part of the community for 134 years and we've done that because of the great people."