Toledo celebrates Citizenship Day

Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszuiewicz is encouraging all Toledoans to celebrate Citizenship Day

TOLEDO, Ohio — Today is Sept, 17, also known as Constitution Day.

Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszuiewicz is encouraging all residents to celebrate Citizenship Day, which is a day meant to reflect on the rights and responsibilities given to US citizens.

This week is also National Welcoming Week.

Toledo is a city made up of people of all backgrounds, including those who were not born here, but now call Toledo home.

"I have always found Toledo to be welcoming to people from all around the globe. I have always thought that our city is accepting and inclusive," said Ignazio Messina, communications director for the City of Toledo.

"A very welcoming city, not only because of the level of the level of diversity the city has, but it has everything you want. I have access to diverse restaurants, diverse markets," said Joanne Hosny, a US citizen for four years.