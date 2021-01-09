Toledo businesses preparing for more customers due to Solheim Cup

The past year and a half has been a struggle for restaurants and bars when it comes to staying open. They're hoping the golf tournament will help.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Solheim Cup is expected to bring more than 100,000 people to northwest Ohio and tournament organizers say they are ready for the crowds.

"You know it's kind of like planning a wedding," said Dr. Greg Kasper, President of Inverness Club. "I was talking with a few people this morning - buses, logistics - and I'm like, 'Hey it's here. Put a smile on your face and enjoy it.'"

In addition to those associated with the tournament, local restaurants, bars and other businesses are preparing for the additional people in town. The past year and a half has been a struggle for restaurants and bars when it comes to staying open, so having an event of this scale could help them close out the summer.

Campus Pollyeyes in Toledo is down the road from Inverness and managers are expecting more customers this weekend.

"It's nerve-racking but we're also excited," said owner Daniel Shahan. "You know we're very, very close - about a mile - so we're hoping that on their way home for the day, or I don't know, if they do a lunch break, they maybe will come in and see us."

Shahan said he has been getting staff members ready for additional customers, and even bought on new staff. Managers are preparing to work overtime and said they're looking forward to being so close to the action.

"We are very excited for it I know we have a couple really big God fans in the restaurant here and I know they're excited as well!" said Shahan.