Going to a Mud Hens game? Here's a place to park and support a good cause

The motorcycle club is selling the iHeart station's parking lot for Mud Hens homes games to raise money for the community.

TOLEDO, Ohio — On the outside, it looks like a regular game day: Fans getting parked at the iHeart station down the street, attendants taking money, but the money isn't just going to iHeart. It's also going to the Toledo Buffalo Soldiers thanks to an idea by Fred LeFebvre.

"Fred came to me and said, 'hey I have an idea,'" post commander Earl Mack said. "We can make some extra money for our services and what we do by parking cars in the parking lot."

LeFebvre says events like Mud Hens Opening Day on Tuesday are a great fundraiser.

"Opening Day was fantastic for us. We parked over 80 cars on the lot at $10 a pop," LeFebvre said.

And that doesn't even include tips. LeFebvre says the lot will fill up more as the weather warms up.

"When we get to May, June, July, this lot will fill up pretty quickly because when we don't raise our rate. We stay at $10," the iHeart radio host said.

Proceeds go to fund the work the Buffalo soldiers do in the community including scholarships, school uniforms, and field trips. And fans don't mind paying 10 bucks to park at a Hens game … especially if it's going to a good cause.

"Yeah, it feels good knowing that. It was cheap, it was close and it's for charity," fan Ashlyn Gurney said.

The Buffalo Soldiers will sell parking at iHeart radio station for all home games this season.

The radio station is located over at the corner of South Superior and Lafayette streets.