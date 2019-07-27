TOLEDO, Ohio — Wilson Park in north Toledo has been given a new lease on life in recent years and it's all thanks to the committed community group Toledo Buffalo Soldiers that adopted the park in 2013.

On Saturday, there was a celebration at the park honoring National Buffalo Soldiers Day.

The national Soldiers is a group established by Congress in 1866 as the first peacetime all black regiments in the U.S. Army. Their legacy continues today because of 120 chapters who perform community service projects across the country, including Toledo.

"This is our community. I don't care what community it is. It belongs to the citizens, even parks," said Earl Mack of the Toledo Buffalo Soldiers.

Six years ago, the park's swimming pool was leaking and had to be closed.

The soldiers contacted local unions who volunteered time and donated materials, allowing kids to once again take a dip on a hot summer day.

"We're just now making a comeback. The kids have to understand it's all about them," Wilson Park neighbor Jim Snodgrass said.

The shelter house was rundown and rotting. So, the soldiers worked with the city to make it once again a proud community asset and even helped get new air conditioning to keep the building cool.

"It makes the kids feel like they have a place to go and be safe. It's good for the neighbors because they like to know their children have someplace to be," said Pamela Wilson of the Wilson Park Advisory Board.

But those are just two examples of the many projects supported by the Toledo Buffalo Soldiers. They also teach kids how to react if stopped by police and they have an anti-bullying program.

"It makes me feel good. It make me feel wonderful to look at these people and children out here. Makes me feel good. A sense of accomplishment," Mack said.

All was done to make Toledo a better place to live.