TOLEDO, Ohio — A local group gave back to families in need Sunday with a simple gift: a full meal.

The Toledo Buffalo Soldiers treated 140 people at Family House to a full course dinner with choices of turkey, ham, vegetables and sweets.

The non-profit motorcycle club focuses on community service, especially among young people. They also represent and educate about the history of the African American cavalry and infantry regiments of the Army's buffalo soldier from the Civil War.

Members stressed that while many people think about community meals during the holidays and cold stretches of winter, the need in our community is great year-round.

"Everybody thinks about Christmas and the holidays," Buffalo Soldiers president Earl Mack said, "but after the holidays hardly anybody thinks about coming to feed people. So, we will be feeding them throughout the year as well as other agencies who chip in as well."

Officials at Family House said that their residents come from traumatic and difficult situations and finding a wholesome meal can be challenging.

"It reminds the residents they are not alone and that the community is supportive," Family House volunteer coordinator Mandy Phillips said.

The Buffalo soldiers put on around a dozen community dinners each year at Family House.

Members encourage anyone to volunteer in some way in the community.

