Braylen Noble autopsy rules manner of death 'undetermined' with 'submersion in water' as contributing cause

The manner of death ruling is based on circumstances and nothing conclusive found at autopsy. The 3-year-old boy who had autism was missing and found in September.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Six months and a little over a week after Braylen Noble's body was found in a swimming pool in Toledo, the manner of death was ruled "undetermined" by the Lucas County Coroner's Office.

A contributing cause to 3-year-old Braylen's death was submersion in water, with the ruling of the manner of death reflecting the circumstances of his death and that nothing conclusive was found at autopsy, according to a statement by deputy coroner Dr. Cynthia Beisser.

The statement said:

"The death of 3-year-old Braylen Noble has been ruled as 'No anatomic or toxicologic cause of death' with the contributing cause 'Submersion in water.' The manner of death is undetermined. This ruling reflects the circumstances of the death and also that nothing conclusive was found at the autopsy. Death was pronounced on 9/9/20 at 1:20 pm. at 3415 Gibraltar Heights Dr., Toledo."

Initial details on the autopsy of Braylen released Sept. 10 by the coroner's office found no obvious signs of trauma on his body and said drowning had not yet been ruled out as a cause of death at the time.

The Toledo Police Department launched an investigation into the death of Braylen Noble on Sept. 9 after the 3-year-old's body was found in his apartment complex swimming pool in east Toledo.

The child, who was nonverbal and had autism, was reported missing Sept. 4 from the 3400 block of Gibraltar Heights Drive at Hunter's Ridge Apartments. His disappearance triggered a massive search by private search groups, law enforcement and the FBI.

A spokesperson for the Toledo Police Department previously said they can't make an arrest if his death isn't ruled a homicide.