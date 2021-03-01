Toledo Branch NAACP president stepping down after 7 years at helm

Ray Wood led the local chapter through a tumultuous time for race relations in the city.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Long-time president of the Toledo Branch NAACP, Ray Wood, says he is retiring, and a new leader of the organization has already been selected to take his place.

Wood says he is looking forward to spending time with his family.

Ray Wood has been president of the local NAACP since 2013.

Wood was already the leader of the United Auto Workers Local 14 since 2007, when he assumed the new role.

Wood led Toledo’s chapter of the civil rights organization through a tumultuous time for race relations in the city, particularly as the aftermath of the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis by police led to tension in Toledo between community members and the city’s police department.

In 2018 Wood was named in a case by the Ohio Civil Rights Commission against General Motors after nooses were hung in the workplace at the Toledo Powertrain Plant in Toledo.

Wood says, Willie Perrimen has been elected to take on the role of president of the Toledo NAACP.