Monday is World Wish Day, but it’s every day for Make-A-Wish and the kids whose dreams they want to make come true.

Kids like Toledo boy Adrian, a 17-year-old in remission from brain cancer whose wish was to cage-drive with sharks in Hawaii!

Adrian’s wish was granted in 2018 after undergoing two brain surgeries, radiation and chemotherapy for brain cancer.

According to Make-A-Wish, Adrian’s mother Veronica says his wish experience with “putting the fire back into her son and helping him beat his disease.”

World Wish Day celebrates both the 39th anniversary of the wish that lead to Make-A-Wish’s founding: in 1980, 7-year-old Chris Greicius’ wish to be a police officer was granted in Arizona.

World Wish Day highlights the hundreds of thousands of wishes that have been granted to children around the world – nearly 10,000 of those being in Ohio – and shows how the wishes can play an important role in a child’s medical treatment and healing.

“Children who receive a wish replace fear with confidence, sadness with joy, and anxiety with hope – a powerful combination that helps wish kids look beyond the challenges of today toward the possibilities of tomorrow,” said Make-A-Wish OKI President and CEO Doug Kelly. “More often than not, the wish can help give kids the strength to fight, to get better – to grow up.”

You can help make wishes like Adrian’s come true by donating to Make-A-Wish on this World Wish Day to make sure every child’s dreams can come true.

To honor World Wish Day, Ohio lawmakers adopted Senate Resolution 27 recognizing April 29th, 2019 as Make-A-Wish Day in Ohio. Ohio wish families will attend a ceremonial presentation of the resolution on the Senate floor at the Ohio Statehouse on Wednesday May 1st at 1:00 p.m.