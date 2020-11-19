Section of Stirrup Lane under boil advisory notice until Monday

This affects 12 apartments, including Fox Run and Woodsmore Apartments, and lasts until Monday.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The city of Toledo has issued a boil-water advisory for Stirrup Lane from Tetherwood Drive to the dead end. This affects 12 apartments, including Fox Run and Woodsmore Apartments, and lasts until Monday.

Toledo Water Distribution does not have evidence at this time that the water system is contaminated. However, because of a repair or disruption, there is a possibility of contamination. The only way to be certain that water quality has been maintained is by testing your water, which is underway.

Residents in the affected area are advised to do the following:

Run cold water taps to flush lines, then boil water for drinking and cooking. Flush all taps used for drinking and cooking by running cold faucets for at least 3 minutes. Boil the water for 3 minutes and cool before using (or use bottled water). Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making formula, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and preparing food until this advisory expires on Monday at 5 p.m. You may resume normal tap water use at that time unless notified that the advisory is extended. If your water appears discolored, avoid washing clothes or using the hot water taps until you have run the cold water faucets and the water clears.

If you have any questions regarding this notice, you can call Engage Toledo at 419-936-2020. Facilities licensed by the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department only, may call 419-213-4100 and select Option 3 for additional information during regular business hours. Those facilities should contact Engage Toledo during evenings and weekends.

Water system disruptions may also cause discolored water and/or potentially a temporary increase in lead levels in drinking water. As a standard practice the USEPA recommends the following actions to reduce possible lead exposure in drinking water:

If water has not been used for several hours, run the tap until there is a noticeable temperature drop. Then run water for 30 seconds to 3 minutes before using for drinking and cooking. This helps flush water that may have contained lead leached from plumbing.

Use cold water for cooking, drinking, and preparing baby formula. Boiling the water will not reduce lead, but running the cold water faucets will.

Clean your faucet aerator regularly.