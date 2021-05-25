Toledo Black Lives Matter activists remember George Floyd and the protests following his murder

Brother Washington Muhammad, a co-founder of CSRN, says Floyd's death and police injustice was the tipping point that led to protests.

TOLEDO, Ohio — It's been one year since the death of George Floyd, and here at home, Black Lives Matter Activists are remembering that day and what it means to them.

"Today marks an anniversary of that powerful day where we first saw those images - those terrorizing, disgusting images that we'll never forget," said Julian Mack, spokesperson for the Community Solidarity Response Network of Toledo.

On Tuesday, the Community Solidarity Response Network reflected upon the last year and the protests that followed Floyd's death here in northwest Ohio.

"We've always had instances of police injustice, you know justice over the years. And May 30th was just a culmination of so many things that had happened that it reached the head. At that point, that was the tipping point," said Brother Washington Muhammad, a Co-founder of CSRN.

Those weekend protests drew hundreds of people to downtown Toledo.

Most were peaceful, but police say some people in the crowd threw things at officers and police ended up using gas and rubber or wooden bullets.

"A lot of change has happened. Again, we've been doing this for nearly seven years. The world got to see that we weren't the crazy people on the corner just saying people's names randomly and mad about some race thing when it was really humanity devolving itself," said Jodie Summers, treasurer for CSRN.

CSRN says looking back they believe protesting was what they had to do to achieve change.

But it's still demanding justice for Floyd.

"Is it that all the cities have to erupt to get justice for one person. If that's what it takes then hopefully law enforcement, the institution of law enforcement is taking notice so that we don't have to do that again," said Muhammad.

And that George Floyd's life and legacy aren't left forgotten.

"When I think of George Floyd, I think of a spark that caught fire all around the world. And I think of a flame that we must not allow to burn out. And it's, it's our duty to continue to fight. It's our duty to continue to win. And we have nothing to lose but our chains," Mack said.