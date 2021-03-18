Toledo Bishop Daniel E. Thomas hospitalized after fainting; still in high spirits

Bishop Thomas fainted while preparing a mass Wednesday afternoon. He remains in the hospital while doctors perform tests to find out the cause.

Toledo Bishop Daniel E. Thomas is in the hospital Thursday night after fainting yesterday afternoon.

Bishop Thomas is undergoing tests to determine the cause, but he's in high spirits, according to Kelly Donaghy, senior director of communications for the Catholic Diocese of Toledo.

He was preparing for Holy Week liturgies at Our Lady, Queen of the Most Holy Rosary Cathedral when he fainted late Wednesday afternoon.

The mass is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Rosary Cathedral.

Bishop Daniel E. Thomas arrived in Toledo in 2014 after serving for eight years as Auxiliary Bishop in the Archdiocese of Philadelphia.

Donaghy asks the community for prayers during this time.