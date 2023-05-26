Toledo kids help beautify neighborhoods they live in through community project

Taking pride in our environment is something local leaders say should start at an early age. And, a beautiful environment can be a boost for mental health.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Taking pride in our environment is something local leaders like Holden Wendel, a Lucas County Metropolitan Housing Authority site manager, say should start at an early age.

"Kids need to love where they live," Wendel, who works with the after-school all-stars program, said. "They need to enjoy where they live, and in the areas of Toledo where a lot of these kids are living, it's not the prettiest."

Wendel said through working with local youths, he has learned that the environment in which you live contributes to your mental health and well-being. So, he's volunteering to make the kids feel safe, seen and motivated to get creative.

Fun activities that bring color to their surroundings are just what the kids need, he said.

Beginning Memorial Day weekend and running through June 28, the Thumbs Up project will spruce up the landscaping at eight LMHA community sites.

"Today, we are planting trees, planting flowers, mulching; and in addition to that, we have two amazing community partners we are creating a mural with: the Toledo Museum of Art and the after-school all-stars [program]. The kids have been working on this for several weeks," Libby Schoen, LMHA's vice president of resident services, said.

The project, a partnership between LMHA and the United way of Greater Toledo, got started with over 50 volunteers.

They want to encourage more residents and community members to join the initiative.

Wendel said the kids are going to love seeing the finished product of their hard work.