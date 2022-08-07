Backpacks for Humans in need of donations to help homeless people

The homeless outreach organization is in desperate need of toiletries such as deodorant, razors and body wipes.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Backpacks for Humans in Toledo is one of many organizations being impacted by product shortages. Organizers say they are in need of many hygiene products right now.

Backpacks for Humans is a national organization with a strong base here in Toledo. Volunteers with the organization collect survival gear for people on the street year-round.

"The shelters in Toledo are amazing, there can be sometimes they're full," said founder Nathan Walke. "There are a lot of people who don't go to the shelters, and so we're there to try and meet their need with the crisis relief. And another part of what we do is connect people to resources."

The backpacks group members pass out include water and food, along with hygiene products and seasonal survival needs, such as sunscreen. Everything they distribute is donated. Right now the group is in need of toiletries such as deodorant, razors and body wipes.

Organizers with Backpack for Humans say product shortages have been a problem, particularly when it comes to food.

Many of the homeless people they connect with do not know about area shelters or have no way of getting to one.

"We do the backpacks when we get them and we're trying to connect people. We actually want to have people become more sustainable and get into housing if possible. So our goal is to actually get people off of the street," Walke said.

There are a number of locations in northwest Ohio where you can drop off donation:

STARBUCKS, various northwest Ohio locations

Total Sports Complex, 10020 S Compass Dr., Rossford

Intersection Church, 1640 S. Coy Rd., Oregon

Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 106 W. Plumer St, Toledo