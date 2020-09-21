Toledo awarded $5.7 million in federal funds to help curb lead paint exposure, housing safety hazards

The funding will be used to mitigate exposure to lead-based paint and other housing related health and safety hazards among children and families in Toledo.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur announced on Monday that the city of Toledo has recently been awarded $5.7 million in federal funding.

The funding will be used to mitigate exposure to lead-based paint and other housing related health and safety hazards among children and families in the Toledo community.

The Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD)’s Lead Hazard Reduction (LHR) will receive $5 million. The LHR works to protect children from lead exposure. The HUD's Healthy Homes Initiative, which works to protect children from housing-related health and safety hazards, will receive $700,000.

“The City of Toledo is thrilled that Rep. Kaptur was able to secure these badly needed funds for our community,” said Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz. “This money will be put to use fighting lead poisoning in ourneighborhoods, and it is not an exaggeration to say that lives will be saved because of it.”

The city of Toledo, Department of Neighborhoods and its partners plan to make 175 housing units within the city lead-safe,140 of which will include Healthy Homes.

All children under the age of six residing in homes enrolled in the program will be screened for blood lead levels. Those identified with elevated blood lead levels will receive case management from the Toledo Lucas County Regional Health Department.