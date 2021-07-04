Toledo awarded $1 million to address health and safety concerns in homes

TOLEDO, Ohio — The city of Toledo was awarded $1 million Wednesday to address health, safety and energy conservation in homes.
The Department of Housing and Urban Development initiative will improve at least 40 households in Toledo. The pilot program will help the city and NeighborWorks to strengthen existing efforts to address a wide range of health and safety concerns, including lead paint hazards, mold and moisture, pest infestations and radon.
U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D-Toledo) announced the award Wednesday. She fought to include $5 million in funding to launch the pilot program between the HUD and Department of Energy.
“In communities across the U.S., from the smallest towns to the largest cities, families have struggled as support for safe, energy efficient housing has dried up," Kaptur said. "Too many people in legacy communities like Toledo have been forced to live in situations where they can’t afford to weatherize their homes or pay their utility bills even as they are living with exposure to lead paint and other toxic substances.”