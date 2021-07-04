Toledo awarded $1 million to address health and safety concerns in homes

Funding will combat issues such as lead paint and mold.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The city of Toledo was awarded $1 million Wednesday to address health, safety and energy conservation in homes.

The Department of Housing and Urban Development initiative will improve at least 40 households in Toledo. The pilot program will help the city and NeighborWorks to strengthen existing efforts to address a wide range of health and safety concerns, including lead paint hazards, mold and moisture, pest infestations and radon.

U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D-Toledo) announced the award Wednesday. She fought to include $5 million in funding to launch the pilot program between the HUD and Department of Energy.