Toledo assisted living home reacts after not being included in CDC mask update

TOLEDO, Ohio — The CDC's updated guidelines do not include assisted living and nursing homes.
Under new recommendations, fully vaccinated Americans no longer need to wear masks or social distance inside or outside in most places.
The head of the CDC, Rachelle Walensky, said the declining number of new coronavirus cases and effective vaccines factored into the decision.
"If you're vaccinated, you're safe and protected from getting COVID-19," she said. "And you really have a very low of transmitting to other people."
There are still a few places the CDC recommends you still wear a mask and social distance like on a plane, in a hospital or at a prison. Also, inside assisted living and nursing homes.
Jodi Kimball, the activity director at Glendale Assisted Living, said they're excited to see things moving forward. However they still want to sit back and watch things play out first.
"For us to extend our protection for our residents is much more important because we don't want to take the risk of losing our residents," Kimball said.
Kimball says residents are excited to see restrictions being lifted. It's mostly because they're able to have free visitation with their family even though they still need to wear a mask, which Kimball said is frustrating for many.
"I know some of them are really frustrated with the masks, especially those of us that have the dementia, Alzheimer's, anything like that," she said. "It's very confusing for them - it has been this entire time."
Kimball said about 94 percent of their residents and staff are vaccinated. She's hoping by the end of the summer, things will be clear for assisted living and nursing homes to get back to normal.