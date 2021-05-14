Toledo assisted living home reacts after not being included in CDC mask update

"For us to extend our protection for our residents is much more important because we don't want to take the risk of losing our residents," said Jodi Kimball.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The CDC's updated guidelines do not include assisted living and nursing homes.

Under new recommendations, fully vaccinated Americans no longer need to wear masks or social distance inside or outside in most places.

The head of the CDC, Rachelle Walensky, said the declining number of new coronavirus cases and effective vaccines factored into the decision.

"If you're vaccinated, you're safe and protected from getting COVID-19," she said. "And you really have a very low of transmitting to other people."

There are still a few places the CDC recommends you still wear a mask and social distance like on a plane, in a hospital or at a prison. Also, inside assisted living and nursing homes.

Jodi Kimball, the activity director at Glendale Assisted Living, said they're excited to see things moving forward. However they still want to sit back and watch things play out first.

