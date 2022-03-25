Toledo-area artist unveils gallery illustrating battle with cancer, addiction

Two years ago, Benjamin Crane had a tumor in his spine. Now, he's debuting his first solo art exhibit.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo-area artist unveiled his first solo art exhibit at the Ottawa Tavern Friday night, but the accomplishment doesn't come without reflection on a darker time in his life.

It was Christmas Eve 2020 when artist Benjamin Crane received the news no one ever wants to hear.

"I got a cancerous tumor in the middle of my spinal cord, right underneath my brain; had to do a couple of surgeries, had to do a long regimen of chemotherapy and radiation," Crane said.

At the same time, Crane said he was battling addiction. He had to find an outlet to help him in the fight.

"Coming clean off of that was a triggering experience. Having to relive that just to get some good art out of it is not always therapeutic, but it does make good art," Crane said.

While at home, Crane used his time to work on his gallery, a project he said was, at times, a very difficult experience.

"It's been so raw to think about what I went through so intensely to actually put pen to paper and try to portray that in a visually appealing way that I'm satisfied with, and really get my motifs across," Crane said.

Crane's friend Emilie Ponke is the social media manager at Ottawa Tavern. Ponke went to high school with Crane and knows his struggles. She said she knows how important this outlet has been for him, and what he's been through.

"We went to high school together and we had so many art classes together, and he was always excelling above everyone else, in creativity, in technique, and everything," Ponke said.

Crane called his artwork a personal turning point, allowing him to express himself for the world to see.

"It's been everything. It's been the only thing I've been able to set my mind to and accomplish. It's been good to put yourself out there in a way that feels productive and shows your true self in a way," Crane said.

Crane finished chemo treatments in January. He also credits therapy for getting him through the last couple of years.