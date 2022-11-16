Portions of Toledo area under boil water advisory, around 18,000 affected

A precautionary water boil advisory has been issued for portions of the Toledo area due to possible contamination. Testing is underway.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A precautionary boil advisory has been issued for six portions of the Toledo area Wednesday afternoon.

The City of Toledo Department of Public Utilities issued the boil water advisory as a precaution due to the possibility of contamination due to a repair or disruption.

There is no evidence at this time that the water system is contaminated, according to the boil advisory, but testing is underway to ensure water quality.

"There was an isolated event around 9:30 this morning related to some construction activities going on at the high-service pumping station," Collins Park Water Treatment Plant administrator Andrew McClure said.

The boil advisory affects just shy of 18,000 customers in the Toledo area. The areas under advisory are northwest, Heatherdowns, Oakdale, Glendale, Flanders and East Boundary as shown below.

A piece of equipment at the water treatment plant errored and a backup pump on standby took a little longer than anticipated to get online to return the water pressure, McClure said.

"It was an isolated incident, we know the cause of it, and it's been corrected. It's not an ongoing problem," he said. "However, pressure did drop significantly through large parts of distribution and we're following through with required boil advisories for those areas."

Residents in areas under boil advisories should run cold water taps used for drinking or cooking for at least 3 minutes to flush lines, then boil water for 3 minutes for drinking or cooking.

If your water appears discolored, avoid washing clothes or using hot water until cold water runs clear.

The advisories expire Friday, Nov. 18 at 5 p.m. and you can resume using normal tap water at that time, unless notified that the advisory is extended.

"The point of the boil advisory is you maintain pressure within the distribution system so that it keeps contaminants out," McClure said. "So if the water main breaks while it's in the ground, water goes out and nothing else comes in. It's a very conservative number, 20 psi is the minimum for regulation."

The pressure did drop below 20 PSI, but did not hit zero. They do not have concerns that anything got in the pipes, McClure said.

Boil advisory text alerts from the city of Toledo are available by signing up at toledo.oh.gov/alerts. If you have any questions, you're asked to call Engage Toledo at 419-936-2020.

AFFECTED AREAS:

The following maps and boundaries have been provided by the city of Toledo regarding the boil advisories in place.

A boil advisory is in effect until Friday, Nov. 18 at 5 p.m. for the area pictured above, as bounded by: North side of Central Ave from Corey Rd to Holland Sylvania Rd, the east side of Holland Sylvania Rd from Central Ave to Sylvania Ave, the south side of Sylvania Ave from Holland Sylvania Rd to Corey Rd, the west side of Corey Rd from Sylvania Ave to Central Ave.

A boil advisory is in effect until Friday, Nov. 18 at 5 p.m. for the area pictured above, as bounded by: The north side of Monroe St from Willis Blvd to Talmadge Rd, East of Talmadge Rd from Monroe St to the Ohio/Michigan Border, west of Willis Blvd from Monroe St to Quinton Ave, North of Quinton Ave from Willis Blvd to Rambo Ln, west of Rambo Ln from Quinton Ave to the Ohio/Michigan border.

A boil advisory is in effect until Friday, Nov. 18 at 5 p.m. for the area pictured above, as bounded by: North of the Ohio Turnpike from Cass Rd to Holloway Rd, Holloway Rd from the Ohio Turnpike to Cairl Ditch, Cairl Ditch from Holloway Rd to Perrysburg-Holland Rd, Perrysburg-Holland Rd from Cairl Ditch to Swan Creek, Swan Creek from Perrysburg-Holland Rd to Reynolds Rd from Swan Creek to Glendale Ave, Glendale Ave from Reynolds Rd To Cass Rd, Cass Rd from Glendale Ave to the Ohio Turnpike.

A boil advisory is in effect until Friday, Nov. 18 at 5 p.m. for the area pictured above, as bounded by: Florence Ave. from East Broadway St. to Oak St. to from Florence 1415 Oak St (including 11 Fairmount St.) Oaklawn Ave. From Oak St. to Akron St, Fairmount St to Kedron St. Kedron St, Kedron St. from Remington St. to Richford St. to East Broadway St (including 1420,1422, & 1424 East Broadway St) the west side of East Broadway St. from Richford St. St to Florence Ave.

A boil advisory is in effect until Friday, Nov. 18 at 5 p.m. for the area pictured above, as bounded by: South of Arlington from the Anthony Wayne Trail to Byrne Rd, East of Byrne Rd from Arlington to Glanzman, north of Glanzman from Byrne Rd to Detroit Ave., West of Detroit Ave. from Glanzman to Delaware Creek, and the Anthony Wayne Trail from Delaware Creek to Arlington.

