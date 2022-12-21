Area seniors get assistance with food, heat, water through local organizations

The Area Office on Aging and Pathway Toledo say they understand asking for help can be hard, but it's worth it.

TOLEDO, Ohio — It's the time of year again to give gifts and spread cheer. But there's a real risk for some community members who don't have everything they need to brace for the weather and other hardships.

The city of Toledo has some programs available to help some of the most vulnerable in the community.

The Area Office on Aging and Pathway Toledo say between the freezing temperatures, hardships and loss of loved ones and the possible financial burden of the holiday season, senior citizens can be under a lot of stress.

Asking for help can be hard, but it's worth it.

While Mother Nature is something no one can control, everyone should prepare for blizzards, potential outages and other weather-related issues. Justin Moor, the Area Office on Aging vice president, said seniors need to be careful.

"Don't go out if you don't have to," he said. "There's plenty of ways to get the information you need, services brought to you. You don't have to worry about falling on slick ice or dealing with the frigid temperatures out there."

He said older adults should definitely call for help, and the office is doing what it can to help by giving away more than 2,200 meals to senior centers and affordable senior apartments.

"This is a challenging time of year, especially if they have a deceased loved one that they might have been depending on for income," Moor said. "A lot of times, because of pride, older adults will just go without. We want to make sure that they're not in that awkward situation of not having a meal to eat."

Pathway said it's that pride that can also stop seniors from getting assistance with the heating, electric or water bill that's due, or even past due. Tomeka Rushing, Pathway's Director of Employment & Career Services, said it's better to be proactive than reactive when it comes to billing situations.

"Reactive means you won't address that bill because you hope it'll go away. But proactive you will address it so you can get a solution," Rushing said.

Pathway's Application Processing Supervisor, Jenett Flick, said it's not a sign of weakness to ask for help. She said Pathway has phone, online and in-person appointments available. They also offer Super Tuesday Appointments where attendees can come in the evening and apply for assistance.

"Christmas is coming. We don't want anyone to have a disconnection or be without no lights or gas. That's why we have those services," Flick said.

Flick and Rushing both said holiday gift-giving is important. Celebrating the season is great, but everything great should be done in moderation.

"However, there's a tomorrow, after the holidays are gone," Rushing said. "We have to live for tomorrow. If we address those barriers today, we get to enjoy the holiday. We get to enjoy tomorrow."

