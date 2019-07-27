TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Area Sanitary District is working to prevent the spread of West Nile Virus (WNV). This comes a day after health department officials confirmed three mosquito pools in the Toledo area have tested positive for the virus.

It took longer this year for WNV to show up in our area.

Since June, more than 17,000 mosquitoes were sent away to be tested; the last group sent were the first to test positive for WNV.

Biologist and Site Manager, Paul Bauman with the Toledo Sanitary District, said that getting this news from the health department is actually good news, because the virus is being detected later in the season. To them, it means the sanitary district is doing its job, and staying on top of the virus spreading.

"So, we look at the mosquito infection rate and that's something we use to gauge risk and also where we need to focus treatment. Right now, that mosquito infection rate is very, very small — particularly in comparison to last year — and then really low compared to the last big human outbreak here in 2012," Bauman said.

Because the virus is just now showing up, people do have a shorter season to worry about catching the virus. One local man said he's not too concerned about West Nile.

"I suppose (I would be) a little worried if I was going to be outdoors in a mosquito-y area. Certainly you don't want to get bitten by something like that, but nor am I panicked thinking, you know, I'm going to be bitten by the right one to cause that problem," Mike Plenzler said.

So far, no human cases have been reported.

However, just because the prevalence is low, local experts warn that people should still be aware of it and take the necessary precautions.

The sanitary district is keeping a closer eye on the areas that were positive with WNV, but they haven't changed their spraying schedule. The full spraying schedule can be found here.