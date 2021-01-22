Toledo Area Humane Society's longest-staying resident finds forever home after 300 days

Before Patches was moved to TAHS, she was at Lucas County Canine Care and Control for a year, as she was part of a pending court case.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The longest-staying resident at the Toledo Humane Society has found her forever home, 300 days after she entered the shelter.

Patches arrived at the humane society in March 2020, after already spending more than a year at Lucas County Canine Care and Control while she was part of a pending court case.

In a post on Facebook, staff at TAHS said:

"Patches found herself quickly a staff favorite due to her snuggly personality and pig-snorting tendencies, and has spent the last months of her stay in foster.

And today? We’ve all been running around like chickens with our heads cut off to make sure our staff got a chance to say goodbye to this sweet gal!"

Animals are sent to the Toledo Humane Society in one of three ways: the cruelty department, owner surrender or by being transferred from another agency.

The shelter is currently closed for public visitation but is offering curbside adoption. Once you choose a pet, you can schedule a curbside appointment by sending an e-mail to the address listed in the pet's bio on the TAHS website.