Neglected dogs removed from local home by Toledo Area Humane Society

The dogs, mostly German shepherds, are friendly but in poor physical condition, humane society officials said.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Area Humane Society has removed 17 dogs from a local home as part of an animal cruelty investigation.

The dogs were "very hungry and filthy" and smelled of urine and feces, humane society officials said.

The majority of the animals were in poor physical condition and need medical care, the society said.

Most the dogs appear to be German shepherds, though some of the animals are mixed breed, officials said.

In general the dogs are friendly and love people, officials said.

The humane society did not release any information about the owners of the animals or where the dogs were found.

The group is in need of foster families for dogs and also needs supplies.

