MAUMEE, Ohio — Kittens and puppies and bunnies, oh my! The Toledo Area Humane Society has taken in an influx of animals that were in the path of Hurricane Dorian.

The shelter is asking people to open their hearts and homes, if they can, to a new furry family member.

The Toledo Area Humane Society is filled with animals that need new homes.

In the past week, the shelter has taken in three different rounds of rescues from Mississippi, Florida and a group of cats just arrived in town from Hilton Head, S.C.

The big influx of animals is partially to help out shelters that may get overcrowded because of Hurricane Dorian.

"We usually have people that come and they want to adopt an animal from a disaster like this. It's a talking point for them, and it's just great to feel part of that major effort," president and CEO of the shelter, Stephen Heaven, said.

If you've been thinking about adding a furry family member or two to your home, now is a great time to do so. Many animal shelters nationwide clear out ahead of natural disasters like wildfires or storms to make room for displaced animals to be safely housed after these events have passed.

"Most of the shelters in the country are actually in a network now, so they're connected. And if something is going to happen, such as a hurricane or other natural disaster, we get together and help each other out. I'd like to think that if there's something in Toledo that happened that we would be able to move our animals to other shelters," Heaven said.

It's nearing the end of kitten season, so there is a deal for those interested in adopting cats. You pay the adoption fee for one and are able to take two home.

If now isn't the time for you to take in a pet, but you still want to help, the shelter is in need of wet, canned cat food and non-clumping, factory-sealed kitty litter.

