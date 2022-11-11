Toledo area homeless shelters are teaming up to host a donation drive

The goal is to 'fill the truck' of essential items.

TOLEDO, Ohio — It's the season of giving and if you're looking for a way to give back, you can do so Saturday, Nov. 12 at the Franklin Park Mall.

Local homeless shelters are teaming up to host a donation drive! The goal is to 'Fill the Truck' for National Hunger and Homeless Awareness Week.

The executive director of the Bethany House, Deidra Lashley, said 1-in-5 Lucas County families have difficulty obtaining food and shelter. But with your help this weekend, they can get essential items to those in need.

"We really know that it takes all of us to try to meet this need. In our community, there's really no one program that's meeting all the needs," she explained. "So, we really felt like it was better for us to come together for a collaboration rather than be in competition with each other."

Some of the items they're asking for include household cleaning products, tall trash bags, body wash and bar soap, lotions, bedding, women's hygiene products and more.

The 'Fill the Truck' partnership benefits the Aurora Project, Bethany House, Family House and La Posada Family Emergency Shelter.

The donation drive is from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.