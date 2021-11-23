Toledo-area family inspired by pandemic to help more people, animals over past year

The Young family handed out baskets for people who can't afford a Thanksgiving meal, but their generosity expands beyond the holiday food.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The pandemic made one thing clear to Katrina Young: there's more she can do to help.

Young began taking in rescue animals at her pet grooming and daycare business, but that's not all; she stuffed baskets full of everything neighbors in need could want for a holiday meal and she's doing it again this Thanksgiving.

Whether warm-blooded or cold-blooded, you can find help with this big-hearted family.

"We slowly kind of reached out to our clients thinking we would do three or four baskets, and we ended up doing 30 baskets," Young said.

It's a habit she's kept up since last Thanksgiving, along with rescuing animals.

There's an opossum, prairie dogs, various lizards, snakes and even some donkeys and goats.

"I think it's really simple. I think it comes down to the fact that we're able to help. I don't think we're doing anything special. I just think we're filling a void that needs to be filled," Young said.

So, if you're a neighbor who is in need, whether two-legged, four-legged, or no-legged, Young's family will be there because she's making sure this spirit gets passed down.

"It probably makes them enjoy their Thanksgiving and happy that someone helped them out," Young's son Kaiden said.

It's a story that might even make the lizards feel warm and fuzzy, as Young and her seven kids prepare for their favorite day of the year.

"It is very important to us to have some time together to laugh and giggle. So yes, it's very important to us," Young said.

This year, they handed out 24 baskets, but Young doesn't want to stop there. Her goal for next year is 50.