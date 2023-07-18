Toledo-area elected leaders urge no vote on state Issue One

Lucas County Commissioners and members of Toledo City Council urged voters to reject a ballot measure that would make it harder to change the state constitution.

Example video title will go here for this video

TOLEDO, Ohio — Local elected leaders urged voters Tuesday to reject a statewide ballot measure that would make it tougher to change Ohio's constitution

The Lucas County Commissioners and members of Toledo City Council spoke at a news conference about state Issue One, which is on the ballot in a special Aug. 8 election.

Since 1912, Ohio has used a simple majority requiring more than half of the votes to pass a constitutional amendment in the state. Issue 1 would raise that threshold to 60 percent of the vote.

“Proponents of Issue 1 say they are trying to ‘protect’ Ohio’s Constitution, but we all know this is a last-ditch effort to block the success of a citizen-led ballot initiative to protect a woman’s right to choose,” Commissioner Lisa A. Sobecki said. “These special interest groups are trying to change the rules to silence the will of the people. We can’t let that happen. We must vote no on Issue 1.”

The commissioners unanimously passed a resolution in opposition to Issue One Tuesday morning. Toledo City Council also is expected to take up a similar proposal at its Tuesday afternoon meeting.

Opponents of the measure argue that allowing 40 percent of the state's electorate to block constitutional amendments subverts majority rule in Ohio.

They also point out that Issue One was proposed and timed to make it harder for Ohio voters to approve a measure in November to protect abortion rights.

Supporters of Issue One say it is necessary to make it more difficult to frivolously change Ohio's constitution and to block outside special interests from influencing policy in Ohio.

Commissioner Tina Skeldon Wozniak said the ballot measure amounts to an attempt to trick Ohio voters into giving up their right to democracy.

“Issue 1 would fundamentally change citizens’ voting and constitutional rights. It would become incredibly difficult for citizen groups to have a voice in deciding the future of their own state," she said.

“In a Democracy, every vote counts. Plain and simple,” Commissioner Pete Gerken said. “Future constitutional amendments likely will pose questions about fair wages, reproductive rights, redistricting, the legalization of marijuana, and other major issues. It flies in the face of our Democracy to allow such important issues to be decided by just 40 percent of voters. Each person’s vote must carry equal weight.”

Early, in-person voting for the August 8 special election is underway. Registered voters can cast their ballot at the Early Vote Center, located at 3737 W. Sylvania Ave., in Toledo. Voters should use Entrance C toward the back of the building.

Early voting is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday from now until July 28; from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on July 31; from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. on August 1; from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. August 2-4; from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on August 5; and from 1-5 p.m. on August 6.