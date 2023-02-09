Black-owned bowling alley gives back to community despite building renovations

All Strikes Lanes, at 5133 Telegraph Road, looks like any other bowling alley from the outside. But, it's currently the only one in Toledo owned by two Black women.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo has no shortage of bowling alleys. Among the locally-owned businesses, one is unique for its own reason.

Lakeila Carter and her business partner, Latoya Brown, took ownership of the business in May 2022.

They say they feel empowered and excited. Now, they're working to change the bowling alley for the better.

"As soon as we got it we went in and started upgrading it. Like the bar floor, it was literally like a soft spot and they were going to fall in the ground," Carter said.

The alley's second bowling season will start in the fall. And while Carter said she's seen a dip in business, that hasn't stopped her and her partner from closing down for two weeks to renovate the inside.

"Once they see the lanes are getting done, maybe they'll come back," Carter said.

Jim Mcdougall has worked at the alley for nearly 15 years. He said he likes the new owners and that business comes and goes at every bowling alley.

"We get some ups and downs but we're working them out," Mcdougall said.

Carter and her team have plans to expand the menu. Once they're done with the inside, they'll look to renovate the outside as well.

"We're trying to fix the things that are needed for them to bowl, to make them happy about bowling here," she said.

The plan is to continue to improve All Strikes Lanes for years to come.