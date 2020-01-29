TOLEDO, Ohio — Dozens of kids across northwest Ohio are in need of a loving home. That's why a local agency wants to get parents interested in fostering.

The Twelve of Ohio, a local foster and adoption agency, says it is constantly looking for foster parents. But officials say many don't know what to expect or what challenges they will face.

The group decided to host a "Becoming a Foster Parent" information session Wednesday, Jan. 29, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at its office on 5330 Heatherdowns Boulevard.

Agency officials hope to encourage new foster parents and assure them they are not alone.

"Right now, I have two and I have five kids of my own," caseworker and foster parent Vivian Bridges said.

Bridges has two foster kids now in addition to her own five kids. She said it takes someone who loves children to foster. And she encourages many to take the chance.

"If you can give back and help someone else, why not do it, you have the opportunity, you have a place that you can actually bring someone in why not," she said.

Officials said the opioid and addiction crisis has really had an impact on our community.

"We've seen a change from not just the older kids, but a lot of younger kids as well in care," The Twelve regional director Amy Bowmer said.

Bridges added these sessions are key to showing people what fostering is about.

"It's the unknown is the reason they don't step up and say, 'OK I'm going to be a foster parent,' because they don't know the information so by having these, it kind of helps, so they can kind of get a lot of their questions answered," Bridges said.

She also said the most rewarding part of fostering is seeing the children grow.

"Sending these kids away that come into my home better than when they came in," Bridges said. "That's the number-one thing."

