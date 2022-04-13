St. Ursula 7th grader knocks it out of the park with national anthem at Detroit Tigers game

Abby Karakas has garnered attention for her performances at Toledo Mud Hens and Walleye games for years. And she's only in the 7th grade.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The national anthem is one of the hardest songs to pull off, and any voice that can is a great one.

One such voice belongs to Abby Karakas.

Karakas is just a 7th grader at St. Ursula, where she has already made a name for herself as an anthem singer at sporting events.

"They're all really exciting. They were so happy and excited to be there. It was scary having tons of people but it was obvious they really wanted to be there," Karakas said of her most recent performance at Comerica Park before a game between the Detroit Tigers and the Chicago White Sox.

Abby started performing at Toledo Mud Hens games back in 2016 when she was just 8 years old.

"I just submitted a video of her singing in our dining room, and I submitted that online just to see what would happen," Karakas's mother, Emily, said of her first Mud Hens audition.

"Shortly thereafter, they contacted us and the rest is history."

Karakas's performance turned into opportunities to perform at Walleye games, before eventually the major league events. Karakas started singing before Tigers games in 2018, performing "God Bless America."

"At first it was pretty nerve-wracking because it was my first big game. It was really exciting though. Even though I was pretty nervous it was really fun," Karakas said.

Karakas has also performed at Cleveland Indians games.

Recently, Karakas performed at a Xavier men's college basketball game.

Outside of sporting events, Karakas has performed in stage musicals from an early age and hopes she can one day use her singing ability for a career on Broadway.

"I really enjoy singing. I was hoping that would be my career path. I'm hoping that's how life will play out for me," Karakas said.

Karakas remains in contact with the Tigers to perform at future dates.



