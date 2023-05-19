2-year-old given Narcan after suspected overdose in east Toledo

Police said they responded to a call for an unresponsive 2-year-old at approximately 3 p.m. Thursday.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on May 15, 2023.

A 2-year-old is in the hospital after a suspected overdose in east Toledo Thursday afternoon.

According to a Toledo police report, crews responded to an apartment unit in the Marina Lofts at approximately 3 p.m. regarding an unresponsive child. Toledo Fire and Rescue Department crews administered Narcan, a medicine that can reverse an overdose, to the child, which caused her to regain consciousness.

Life squad transported the 2-year-old to the hospital where she remains in stable condition, police said.

Authorities did not specify how the 2-year-old overdosed.

On Wednesday, the Ohio Turnpike said they would begin offering Narcan, also known as noxolone, at service plazas. You can read more here.

