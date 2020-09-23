Permanent to-go cocktails bill clears Ohio legislature, now headed for governor's desk

What originally started as a way to help restaurants that could not seat customers, quickly became HB 669. That bill will now head to Gov. DeWine for approval.

TOLEDO, Ohio — It might be the only thing people agree on this year: House Bill 669. That's the bill that lets you take your cocktail to go, and it's a signature away from becoming a permanent thing in Ohio.

“I think it's a great idea. Should've been done a long time ago,” said Garrett Joyce.



Back in April during the stay at home order, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine began allowing establishments with liquor licenses to sell and deliver drinks.

What originally started as a way to help restaurants that could not seat customers, quickly became HB 669. By June, members of the Ohio House were on a mission to make takeout margaritas, mojitos and other cocktails, permanent. The bill passed in the house 84-8.

On Sept. 23, HB 669 passed 30-2 in the Ohio Senate and is now headed for the governor's desk for DeWine for the final approval.

“Any liquor sales help business,” said Michael Knight, owner of Home Slice Pizza.

“If we can do one more thing to help them make some money and stay open, let's do it,” said a customer.

Restaurant owners say once to-go alcohol options were legal, they started seeing more people order out. Many owners have created specific containers and labels for the drinks so things stay sealed.

“Just because it's a to-go drink doesn't mean you get a to-go drink, jump in the car, crack the top and have your 'roadie' so to speak. It's been safe,” said Tony Bilancini, owner of Swig in downtown Perrysburg.

Swig adds new cocktails to their menu every week, and pairs them with meals.

“People are starting to get a little more hip to it now that it's been around for a little bit, so a lot of people call and ask about it, and we just let them know what's available and what they can and cannot get,” said Knight.