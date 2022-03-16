Need something to do over spring break? What about the 'Worst Case Scenario'?

Want to know how to survive falling, how to escape quicksand, and how to get through a blind date? Imagination Station has you covered.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Spring break is coming up and if you’re looking for something to do with your kids, Imagination Station is the place to be.

Right now, their new survival exhibit is up and running! “Worst Case Scenario” teaches kids survival techniques and gives them the chance to use their minds in new ways.

Mock situations, such as how to survive while falling, how to get out of quicksand and how to get through a blind date are all part of the fun!

And we forgot to mention…there is also a massive ball pit!

If you’re looking for a spring break idea, Imagination Station has a number of activities and this new exhibit going on through March and April.

Additionally, on March 24th Imagination Station also has their “Science after dark” event happening.

The Imagination Station’s website describes it like this:

“The undead have taken over Imagination Station … and you’re invited”