TMA's "Chameleon Effects" exhibit explores glass art, history

Chameleon Effects: Glass (Un)Defined examines innovation in glass art throughout history.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Museum of Art's latest exhibit takes viewers inside the history of glass.

Chameleon Effects: Glass (Un)Defined examines innovation in glass art throughout history, and brings together historical and current temporary works from TMA's exceptional glass collection.

One of the oldest human-made substances, glass is neither a true solid or liquid - it challenges the understanding of how material works For more than 4,000 years, artists have exploited the mutability of glass, transforming the molten material into impressive forms, colors and textures.

The exhibit, located in the Wolfe Gallery Mezzanine, allows you to look at the relationship between glass precious, stones metalwork, ceramics and even photography.



Read the full description of the exhibit from the TMA website below:

"Chameleon Effects: Glass (Un)Defined brings together historical and contemporary works from the Toledo Museum of Art’s collection to explore the spectrum of technical and formal possibilities of glass. One of the oldest human-made substances, glass is neither a true solid nor a liquid and belies conventional understandings of how materials work. For more than 4,000 years, artists have exploited the inherent mutability of glass, transforming the molten material into an impressive range of forms, colors, and textures,often blurring the lines between one medium and another. More recently, artists have turned to newer materials and techniques, such as plastic and photography, to engage with historic glass and draw connections with the past. Looking at the relationship between glass, precious stones, metalwork, ceramics, photography, and performance, Chameleon Effects demonstrates the longstanding history of glass’ interaction with other materials, while challenging traditional art historical categories of separate media and defined materials."

This free exhibit will be available for viewing at the art museum until March 27, 2022. All visitors and staff are required to wear a mask while in the museum.