TOLEDO, Ohio — Lucas County residents had the opportunity to voice their opinions during one of the multiple meetings held by the Toledo Metropolitan Area Council of Government (TMACOG) on Tuesday.

"I am interested not just in the roadway improvements, which obviously we've all been talking about for a long time, but also mass transit. And I think that's very important as we grow as a city," Lucas County resident Catherine Schrein said.

Every five years, the organization is charged with updating and maintaining the long-range transportation plan in the Toledo area. Right now, they're looking out as far as 2045.

"We look out far because we need to be able to look at the future to see how we think transportation is going to look and how we want it to look so we can make that planning decision," TMACOG transportation planner, Marissa Bachstein said.

The plan features projects that already have funding and wish list projects that they would like to get working as well. The extended plan doesn't just cover main roads and highways, it covers back roads and bike paths.

RELATED: TMACOG general assembly focuses on Lake Erie tourism\

RELATED: 'A bridge brings people together' - Much-awaited Waterville Bridge opens

"I want to make sure that the city of Toledo and the surrounding areas are, in fact, planning for the future because there's a lot of changes that are going to be happening in the next decade or two and I think it's important that we're going to be on top of those needs," Schrein said.

Bechstein says the input from our community is important because they see things and can provide valuable information to be used in the regional plan.

More informational meetings will be held through next Wednesday:

Thursday, February 6, 6-8 p.m. | Sanger Branch Library |3030 Central Ave., Toledo OH 43606

Monday, February 10, 6-8 p.m. | Way Public Library | 101 E. Indiana Ave., Perrysburg, Ohio 43551

Tuesday, February 11, noon – 2 p.m. | Wood County District Public Library | 251 N. Main St., Bowling Green OH 43402

Tuesday, February 11, 6-8 p.m. | Oregon Library |3340 Dustin Rd., Oregon, Ohio 43616

Wednesday, February 12, 6-8 p.m. | Erie Township Hall |2065 Erie Rd., Erie, Michigan 48133

If you can't make the informational meetings, there is also a survey online here.

RELATED VIDEO: