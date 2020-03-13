TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Museum of Art will be temporarily shut down in an effort to mitigate the spread of coronavirus.

The museum is set to close from Tuesday, March 17 through Friday, April 3.

Museum leaders plan to reopen on Saturday, April 4, although this date is subject to change based on circumstances at that time.

This decision comes after postponing several public programs that were scheduled to take place in March.

“The health and safety of museum visitors, staff and volunteers is our first priority,” TMA interim director, John Stanley said. “Following the lead set by state officials and other community organizations, TMA will be closed for over two weeks as a way to help slow the spread of the disease.”

As part of the temporary closure, all public programs, art classes and workshops set to occur between March 17 and April 3 will be canceled or postponed.

Yayoi Kusama: Fireflies on the Water ticket holders, along with Art Crawl and art workshop participants, can request a refund or consider their purchase as a charitable gift to TMA.

“As a private nonprofit art museum, TMA relies on several revenue streams – including income from ticketed events, exhibitions, art classes and workshops – to provide free access to our world-renowned art collection,” chief revenue officer Kris Crystal said. “Museum staff will work with individuals on refunds, but we ask that they reconsider their purchase as a donation instead.”

Ticket holders may contact Visitor Services online or 419-255-8000 ext. 7448 to arrange a refund or reschedule their dates for Yayoi Kusama: Fireflies on the Water.

Additionally, all external events scheduled to take place at the Toledo Museum of Art between March 17 and April 3 have been postponed. The Museum’s special events department will work with clients impacted by the closure to reschedule their events. Studio rentals at the Glass Pavilion have also been canceled.

Updates will be posted on the museum's website and on the Toledo Museum of Art’s Facebook and Twitter.

Postponed Public Programs

When possible, the following public programs will be rescheduled and updates will be made available on the museum's website as new dates are confirmed. A ($) denotes a ticketed public program.

March 15: Great Performances: Beethoven Piano Sonata Cycle

March 19: Glass Art Workshops: Pick Your Project ($)

March 19: Localeyes Tour: Nina Corder

March 19: Introduction to Painting Workshop ($)

March 20: Glass Art Workshops: Chili Pepper ($)

March 20: See, Think, Drink Workshop ($)

March 20: Public Tour

March 21: Glass Art Workshops: Chili Pepper ($)

March 21: Drawing in the Galleries

March 22: Glass Art Workshops: Pick Your Project ($)

March 24: Art Book Club Discussion: The Private Lives of the Impressionists by Sue Roe

March 26: Art Book Club Tour: The Private Lives of the Impressionists by Sue Roe

March 26: Glass Art Workshops: Pick Your Project ($)

March 26: ProMedica Winter Concert Series: Birds of Chicago with Oliver Hazard ($)

March 27: Glass Art Workshops: Chili Pepper ($)

March 27: Public Tour

March 27: AIA-Toledo Society Lecture: Elizabeth Bolman, “The White Monastery Federation: Upper Egypt and the Early Byzantine World”

March 28: Art Crawl

March 28: Glass Art Workshops: Chili Pepper ($)

March 28: Art House Film: Loving Vincent ($)

March 29: Glass Art Workshops: Pick Your Project ($)

March 29: Great Performances: University of Toledo Outstanding Student Recital

April 2: Glass Art Workshops: Pick Your Project ($)

April 3: Glass Art Workshops: Snail ($)

April 3: It’s Friday! Music: Estar Cohen Quintent

April 3: Public Tour

