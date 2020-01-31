TOLEDO, Ohio — A familiar face is coming back to the Toledo Museum of Art.

Adam Levine served in several roles at TMA before heading off to Jacksonville, FL. He began is journey with TMA in 2013, most recently serving as deputy director and curator of ancient art.

“Leading the distinguished Toledo Museum of Art during this exciting next chapter of its rich and inspiring history is a dream come true,” Levine said. “It is particularly meaningful to rejoin the outstanding executive team, staff and board of directors at TMA, which have been so instrumental in my museum training, and to reconnect with the Museum’s members and the community it serves.”

Levine said he's very excited about his new role and emphasized a big focus on quality, accessibility and fun.

First and foremost, Levine wants to hear from the community.

"One of the things I'm most excited for is to come back and spend my first 100 days meeting with as many people as possible, listening as broadly as possible and making sure the institution is in alignment with community needs," he said.

“We look forward to welcoming Adam back into the TMA family as the Museum’s tenth director,” chair of the museum’s board Randy Oostra said. “His outstanding leadership, deep scholarly and operational expertise and proven strategic vision for the institution will ensure its vital engagement within our community and region, while continuing to advance the museum’s curatorial and programmatic excellence in the field.”

TMA's previous director, Brian Kennedy, left TMA after nine years at the end of June to take the helm at the Peabody-Essex Museum in Massachusetts.

Levine starts as director on May 1, 2020.

