TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Museum of Art had a big goal this year for Giving Tuesday. Organizers from their education program wanted to raise $5,000 to continue to support their school tour program.

Currently, it is completely free for schools to come tour and participate in programs at the Toledo Museum of Art. In fact, oftentimes, the museum even provides free busing.

"We receive no tax levies and no government funding, so we rely on donations from our wonderful members as well as other patrons," Toledo Museum of Art Education Coordinator Mike Deetsch said.

Museum officials hope donations will continue to support the program moving forward. They pointed out that some schools do not always have the resources to expose students to art, which is where the Toledo Museum of Art can step in to help.

"The Toledo Museum of Art; we're here to help provide those experiences where the schools may not be able to provide them for their students, or really complement some of the those things they're doing in their classrooms," Deetsch said.

For information on donating to the Toledo Museum of Art, click here.

RELATED: TMA to open new Native American art exhibit

RELATED: Create your own glass project at Toledo Museum of Art