Westgate Shopping update: TJ Maxx, Earnest Brew Works taproom planned

TOLEDO, Ohio — TJ Maxx will occupy the former Stein Mart location in west Toledo, possibly as soon as this year, according to the owners of the Westgate Village Shopping Center.

Abell Credit Corporation's Liz Holland told WTOL 11 Monday that discount retailer TJ Maxx will move into the building this year. She said construction and remodeling should be completed in August, and then TJ Maxx can start moving in.

TJ Maxx will occupy 23,000 of the 35,000 square feet and will be located in the center of the space next to Fresh Market.

The adjacent 12,000 square feet will also be made available.

Abell Credit Corporation recently purchased the vacant Sears property across the street. Holland said plans for that site will be announced by the end of the year.