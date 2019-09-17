TOLEDO, Ohio — Petty Officer 2nd Class Russell Jackson, who serves in the Navy Reserves, came home last Friday.

Upon arriving home, he decided to surprise his three kids at DeVeaux Elementary School.

He has three kids and went to each classroom to surprise them.

His kids are Nicole Russel, 3rd grade, Natalie Russell, 5th grade and Nathan Russell, 7th grade.

Russell was deployed in Germany for a year. Since he's in the Navy Reserves, the family does not know how long he will be back for.

MORE FROM WTOL:

Most senior Toledo firefighter is the first female to receive Badge No. 1

Stryker woman pleading for dog's return

Race for the Cure: In Celebration of Artina McCabe