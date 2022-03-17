Did you notice tire tracks at Historic Woodlawn Cemetery? It's not vandalism and here's why

Several concerned citizens reported seeing large tire tracks at the cemetery, but workers explain it's normal this time of year and the tracks aren't nefarious.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Reports of large tire tracks in the Historic Woodlawn Cemetery had a lot of people concerned about what may have happened.

A cemetery employee said it is not vandalism and went on to explain that the tracks are caused by Woodlawn's tractors during burials.

None of the headstones were damaged in the process.

The employee said this kind of "damage" is normal for this time of year when the ground is soft and wet and the vehicles sink into it.

Once the temperature consistently reaches 50 degrees, cemetery employees will level out the lawn and plant new seeds.