TIPS | Preventing teen social isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic

Know the signs of social isolation and practice these tips to help keep your teen socially connected and mentally healthy.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Officials with Mercy Health offer tips for teens and their parents to know the signs of social isolation and ways to combat it.

If you or your child is in need of immediate mental health help, text HOME to 741741 to connect with a counselor via text at any time, and as always, for emergencies call 911.

WARNING SIGNS

• Distancing from close friends

• Spending increased time alone

• Lack of interest in favorite activities

• Decline in self-care and grooming habits; skipping meals, poor

hygiene, disrupted sleep

• Declining academic performance

• Increased irritation and moodiness

• Feeling chronically tired/lethargic

• Increased inability to concentrate

• Unhealthy decision-making

COPING STRATEGIES

• Attainable social goals; “I will FaceTime with one person for five

minutes today.”

• Service to others has been shown to provide psychological benefits

• Call to check in on loved ones who are also isolated

• Perform a good deed for someone

• Identify an accountability partner; “If I don’t call you every other

day, call ME.”

• Exercise and physical activity

• Part-time job or volunteering to increase social interaction

• Family projects and activities

• Learn new skills and hobbies

STAY SOCIALLY CONNECTED

• Take small opportunities to leave the home; such as walking

around the neighborhood or getting groceries.

• Use your creative brain to stay connected

• Try a new recipe and share it with a friend

• Create a makeup tutorial and share it with others

• Create an art piece and give it to a loved one

• Share music playlists with friends

• Create a blog/vlog

RESOURCES

• TrevorSpace.org is a digital platform for teens who identify as

LGBTQIA+. It provides monitored social opportunities and

peer-to-peer support

• crisistextline.org: text “Home” to 741741 to connect with a

counselor via text at any time.