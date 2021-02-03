TIPS | Preventing teen social isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic

TOLEDO, Ohio — Officials with Mercy Health offer tips for teens and their parents to know the signs of social isolation and ways to combat it.
If you or your child is in need of immediate mental health help, text HOME to 741741 to connect with a counselor via text at any time, and as always, for emergencies call 911.
WARNING SIGNS
• Distancing from close friends
• Spending increased time alone
• Lack of interest in favorite activities
• Decline in self-care and grooming habits; skipping meals, poor
hygiene, disrupted sleep
• Declining academic performance
• Increased irritation and moodiness
• Feeling chronically tired/lethargic
• Increased inability to concentrate
• Unhealthy decision-making
COPING STRATEGIES
• Attainable social goals; “I will FaceTime with one person for five
minutes today.”
• Service to others has been shown to provide psychological benefits
• Call to check in on loved ones who are also isolated
• Perform a good deed for someone
• Identify an accountability partner; “If I don’t call you every other
day, call ME.”
• Exercise and physical activity
• Part-time job or volunteering to increase social interaction
• Family projects and activities
• Learn new skills and hobbies
STAY SOCIALLY CONNECTED
• Take small opportunities to leave the home; such as walking
around the neighborhood or getting groceries.
• Use your creative brain to stay connected
• Try a new recipe and share it with a friend
• Create a makeup tutorial and share it with others
• Create an art piece and give it to a loved one
• Share music playlists with friends
• Create a blog/vlog
RESOURCES
• TrevorSpace.org is a digital platform for teens who identify as
LGBTQIA+. It provides monitored social opportunities and
peer-to-peer support
• crisistextline.org: text “Home” to 741741 to connect with a
counselor via text at any time.
• samhsa.gov/find-help/national-helpline: 1-800-662-4357
