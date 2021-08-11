Tips from a security expert on how to stay safe and calm if caught in a panicked crowd situation

A tragedy unfolded when the crowd rushed the stage at Astroworld Festival, squeezing people so tightly they couldn't breathe.

TOLEDO, Ohio — At least eight people were killed and hundreds more were injured following a crowd surge at Houston's Astroworld Festival on Friday.

The crowd pushed its way forward after rapper Travis Scott took the stage.

With panic starting to set in, some people in the audience were crushed while others were desperately trying to get Scott's attention.

Toledo-area security consultant KC Ahlers explained if you're ever in a similar situation, never go against the crowd. He said to keep moving in the same direction as everyone else but start to move at a 45-degree angle to somewhere safe, like if stuck in a riptide.

"Whether it be to get behind a pillar, to get into a hallway, to get behind a stack of speakers," Ahlers said.

If you're starting to feel crushed, Ahlers said you need to bend your arms, lock your elbows and shield whatever force is going to your rib cage. "That will prevent your body from being pushed against another person's."

Preparation is key when heading to events.

Be aware of your surroundings, make sure you know where all the exits are and use tactical breathing if a situation occurs: breathe in your nose for four seconds, hold it for four seconds and exhale for four seconds. It slows down the panic effect that your body will have and it allows you to think a lot more clearly.

Officials say multiple people were treated with Narcan, a spray used to treat overdoses. Autopsies are being done on the eight victims; the youngest was 14-years-old.

According to CBS News, Scott has vowed to cover the funeral expenses of the eight people killed.