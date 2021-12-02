Tips for keeping your home warm and saving on heating bills

Columbia Gas is offering suggestions during this long stretch of cold weather.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Columbia gas is offering tips to stay warm and keep utility bills low during this extended stretch of cold weather.

Freezing temperatures are always a concern this time of year, but especially during a pandemic. Many are unable to seek shelter with loved ones or pay their bills.

Over 50 percent of energy costs come from heating the home. Dropping the temperature on the thermostat just a couple degrees can make a difference.

Columbia offers customers a smart thermostat they can control with their phones. Instant rebates are available.

Customers who feel their home is drafty or unevenly heated should consider an at-home audit.