Suspect wanted for Akron murder arrested in South Dakota after multi-state manhunt

The hunt for Timothy Sargent ended in Sioux Falls.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — A suspect wanted for an Akron murder has been captured in South Dakota.

Authorities announced early Monday morning that 42-year-old Timothy Sargent was arrested in Sioux Falls after a multi-state manhunt.

Sargent was wanted for a deadly shooting near the Towpath Trail in Akron last week.

Upon fleeing the Akron area, authorities said Sargent was believed to be traveling with a woman named Savannah Emich. Both were named as “wanted” in a shooting that left two adults hurt outside of O’Bannon Woods State Park in Corydon, Indiana.

“The task force here in Ohio worked around the clock with its local partners and law enforcement across the county to locate and apprehend this pair of violent individuals,” U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott said in a press release.

No additional information was immediately available.