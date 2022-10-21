1 death reported after 20 apartments evacuated due to high levels of carbon monoxide at Timber Top complex in Akron

First responders realized something was wrong after finding four dead birds at the scene.

AKRON, Ohio — What started as a call for a medical emergency at the Timber Top Apartments in the 1000 block of Rocky Brook Drive in Akron resulted in 20 units being evacuated after first responders detected high levels of carbon monoxide.

The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office is also reporting that 66-year-old Eva Burgess of Mentor was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:06 a.m. She had been found dead inside the bathroom at one of the apartments, according to new details released Friday morning. Her death is being investigated as "possible carbon monoxide." An autopsy found no evidence of trauma or foul play.

Akron Fire Lt. Tim Morrison says the call first came in around 11 p.m. While first responders were talking with a man who wasn’t feeling well at the apartment, he was expressing concern about his birds and asked for somebody to check on them. When they did, Morrison says four birds were found dead at the bottom of the cage.

"If they didn't come beating on the doors, I'm sure one of my kids would have a serious issue," husband and father of three Vincent Morgan told 3News.

As first responders then talked with the man’s parents about how they were feeling, Morrison says officials realized something wasn’t right based on their responses.

Upon further investigation, crews determined the apartment – and surrounding areas – had high levels of carbon monoxide.

"It's a tragedy," Morgan said, adding his kids were on oxygen for three hours at the hospital. "I couldn't imagine one of my kids or my wife dying."

While first responders were evacuating the other occupied units, Morrison tells 3News they broke one door down after getting no response. Once inside, they found two adults who were both unconscious. Two babies were also found in the unit, but Morrison says both were alert.

"Carbon monoxide, as you know, is deadly," Akron Fire Chief Clarence Tucker said. "You can't smell it, you can't taste it, you won't know it's there, but it's very deadly."

3News learned that the carbon monoxide levels reached 900 parts per million in some units. For reference, first responders consider 1,200 parts per million immediately dangerous to life and health (IDLH).

The company that oversees Timber Top Apartment Complex, AIY Properties, told WKYC they suspect the boilers are to blame. The maintenance staff at the complex turned on all of their boilers on Thursday.

"We had maintenance crews on site that clean them out, prepares them and gets them ready before we turn them on," Danielle Novak, managing director of AIY Properties, said in a phone interview.

Novak added the company isn't required to provide carbon monoxide detectors for residents, but started purchasing them on Friday for all 1,500 units. They were apparently able to buy 17 carbon monoxide detectors from Menard's.

Morrison says 10 people were evaluated at the scene, eight of which were then transported. Residents told 3News the company told them they could return to their homes Monday, but those we spoke with said they would be moving to a different location.

