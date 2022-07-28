Timber framing workshop teaches historic construction techniques to build for the future

The three-day workshop is helping to build a timber frame pavilion at Brucklacher Memorial Park in Findlay.

FINDLAY, Ohio — To help preserve historic buildings, it's important to understand how they were originally built.

A new park pavilion is under construction at the Brucklacher Memorial Park in Findlay. And it's being built the old-fashioned way, with hand tools and large timber beams.

A workshop for the construction project is teaching traditional timber framing, which uses large timbers to create frame structures.

"We have three great instructors that do timber framing and timber frame restoration for a living that were kind enough to donate their time to come here and instruct about 15 people, who have come from all over the state, to learn a little bit more about this traditional craft," Executive Director of the Hancock Historical Museum, Sarah Sisser, said.

"We don't work so much for the joy of working. And I think that's part of the reason people come and participate in an event like this, there's a lot of joy in it. You walk around here and you watch these people, men and women both working, they all have smiles on their faces, they're very content, really enjoying themselves." said instructor Rudy Christian, president of Christian & Sons Inc.

This timber framing workshop is sponsored by the Hancock Historical Museum, Findlay Kiwanis and the group Friends of Ohio Barns.

Those attending the workshop are learning this old trade for a variety of reasons.

"We have some barns at home, hand-hewn barns that need some repair. And I kind of wanted to get some hands-on experience in repairing that maybe on my own," Noah Miller, a full-time agricultural engineer, said.

The instructors from Christian & Sons Inc. and JCM Timberworks are happy to know that after this week, more people in our area will have a better appreciation of our local history, and how our historic buildings were built.

"In hopes that more people will appreciate their barns and choose to save them and take care of them rather than just let them go. They're important buildings and they connect us to our past," Christian said.

This workshop will culminate with an official frame-raising event on Saturday that the entire community is invited to come out and watch.

Work begins Saturday at 8:30 a.m., but the frame itself is expected to start going up around 10 a.m.