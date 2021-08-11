Tim Ryan to visit Toledo for a tour of small businesses

Ryan will tour a minority-owned business to discuss rebuilding Ohio's infrastructure and working with businesses to help them succeed and grow.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Congressman Tim Ryan will be in Toledo at 9 a.m. on Wednesday to talk about his priorities for investing in Ohio businesses.

Ryan will tour a minority-owned business to discuss rebuilding Ohio's infrastructure and working with businesses to help them succeed and grow.

He will also speak at a rally in support of workers in Lima later in the day as part of his Workers First Tour to hear from workers all around the state about the challenges they are facing.