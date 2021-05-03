Tiki torch causes apartment fire in Monroe Co.

Three apartments were affected when the tiki torch fell over. Power to the complex will be shut off for the rest of the night.

MONROE COUNTY, Mich — Officials say a tiki torch is the cause of a fire at a Monroe County apartment complex early Monday morning.

The fire started at the Newport Woods Apartments in Newport after a tiki torch that was burning on the outside deck of the third floor fell over.

Crews say the torch caught fire to the second level and then spread.

Crews were at the scene for hours to make sure that the fire was out.

Three apartments were affected, and those residents are being assisted by the Red Cross. No one was hurt.